NBA 2K21 gameplay trailer brings dunks, dribbles, and Stormzy

The NBA 2K21 gameplay trailer is here, with 2K Games and developer Visual Concepts giving us a look at the next instalment in the officially licensed annualised NBA video game series.

The new trailer shows footage of NBA 2K21 running on current gen platforms, but 2K has already confirmed the game will be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X at a later date following its initial release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on September 4.

Check it out below:

While it didn't offer too much that we weren't expecting - it's still basketball after all - it does have Stormzy on the soundtrack, so it's well worth a watch. In an accompanying press release, 2K promised that today's trailer is "just the first of many gameplay-related announcements that will be rolling out through the upcoming weeks" for the upcoming NBA instalment.

Hopefully that will include more details on how the game will utilise the new technology afforded by the next-gen consoles, which are scheduled to release this Holiday 2020.

It's already been confirmed that NBA 2K21 will cost more on those platforms, but those who purchase the Mamba Edition of the game on PS4 or Xbox One will receive a free-next gen upgrade once they make the jump to the new consoles.

The title is also coming to streaming service Google Stadia at a later date in 2020.

