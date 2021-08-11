Morbius director may have spoiled a big cameo

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa may have given away a major cameo in the movie in a recent interview – read ahead at your own risk.

"It usually feels strange before the day begins, when you look at the schedule and stand on the set yourself," he told Swedish publication Moviezine (translated by The Direct ). "When you walk around there, the recording looks just like a Swedish production, but then when you look at the schedule and read names like Michael Keaton, Jared Leto, Tom Hardy, then it feels cool and very exciting."

We know Jared Leto is starring as Michael Morbius, a scientist suffering from a rare blood disease who tries to cure himself but instead becomes a sort-of vampire – he has all the superhuman abilities (and the thirst for blood), but none of the weaknesses. As for Michael Keaton, he played Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, but there hasn't been any confirmation that he's reprising that role. However, he did appear in the movie's trailer , so no surprises there. Tom Hardy, on the other hand? That's a new one. Hardy is the star of Venom , which, like Morbius, is also a Marvel movie made by Sony – is a crossover on the cards?

Alongside Leto, Keaton, and (potentially) Hardy, Morbius also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Michael Keaton. Lost in Space showrunners Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless penned the script.