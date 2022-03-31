Morbius post-credit scene: how many are there? Do they set up a sequel?

The Morbius post-credits scenes are brief, but they do offer some clues as to where Sony's Marvel universe is heading next.

Before we get into specifics, you're no doubt wondering how many credits scenes there are. There are, indeed, two Morbius mid-credits scenes, with no end-credits that follow. So don't worry about sitting all the way through.

Now, for those who have seen the movie, we spoke to director Daniel Espinosa about what exactly that was all about. Before we get into that, though, here's all the spoiler-free information you need about the Morbius post-credits scenes.

How many Morbius post-credits scenes are there?

There are two Morbius post-credits scenes. One comes after some stylized credits, and the other comes after another round of similarly stylish mid-credits.

There is nothing at the end-credits, so feel free to head off once you've seen two separate scenes, though you're welcome to stay and marvel at the names who produced the latest installment in Sony's Marvel universe.

Warning: From this point on we're talking Morbius spoilers. turn back if you have not seen Sony's latest...

Morbius post-credits scenes explained: Michael Keaton as Vulture

The first Morbius post-credits scene starts with the sky fracturing, similar to what was seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, AKA Vulture, then appears in a jail cell. "Hope the food's better in this joint," he comments. The multiverse has, it seems, truly broken.

A news bulletin then reveals that Toomes, who has no reason to be in prison and seemingly appeared out of nowhere, is awaiting a hearing and will probably be released immediately.

Why the multiverse moved Toomes over from the MCU into the Sony-verse is unclear – and it's now questionable whether any other people who knew Peter Parker's true identity were sent over to other universes. However, what's clear is that we can expect more Vulture in Sony's Spider-Man movies going forward.

"The whole idea of mixing a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with our universe was something that was there from the beginning," director Daniel Espinosa tells GamesRadar+ of Keaton's cameo.

"The core idea of those stems from the Spider-Verse, which was the animated movie that came out even before I started shooting my own picture. And I think that idea was started both with us, but also with Kevin Feige. I think that's why they did the last Spider-Man in the way they did."

The second Morbius post-credits scene: Sinister Six?

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

The second Morbius post-credits scene sees Toomes in full Vulture costume – how he made that in a new universe is a mystery – meeting with Morbius. Toomes says he's been reading about the doctor, and he thinks his own strange and sudden arrival in a new universe has something to do with Spider-Man.

Due to Spider-Man: No Way Home ending, which saw Doctor Strange cast a spell that made everyone forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, Toomes will have no memory of Spidey's true identity.

Toomes then tells Morbius that they should gather people like them for a team up because they "could do some good." Morbius responds with one word: "Intriguing."

While the words "Sinister Six" are never said out loud, the groundwork is being laid for this particular group to make their way to the big screen, especially as Vulture and Morbius have both been members of the crew in Marvel comics. Other potential candidates for Sony's take on the team include the likes of Tom Hardy's Venom, who's now back in the Sony-verse after bing pinged into the MCU during the Venom 2 post-credits scene, and Kraven the Hunter, who will soon be played by Aaron Taylor Joy on the big screen.

"I remember when I was 12 years old, I read a comic book called Secret Wars, and it was when they took all the superheroes to a planet and all the super bad guys to a planet, and they had to fight each other," Espinosa tells us when we ask about Sinister Six. "In Marvel, it always has existed, this great fascination of creating groups, and new friendships that can oppose other friendships. And I think that all us Marvel fans would die to see the Sony-verse people together."

Which other villains will be in the Sinister Six? We can probably safely discount the villains who appeared in No Way Home – Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard – as all of them returned to their respective universes, those with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man.

Unless, of course, it turns out that either of those two universes are actually in the same universe as Venom or Mobius. We still don't actually know which Spider-Man is in this Sony-verse – it's all to play for.

Morbius is in UK cinemas from March 31, and US theaters from April 1.