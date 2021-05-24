Money Heist season 5 gets a release date, but will be released in two volumes

A new video has unveiled the release dates for Money Heist season 5 on Netflix.

In the clip, things are looking dire for the crew. They're being shot at, and the Professor is tied to a chair. It looks like the group are intent on going out guns blazing, though. Check out the video below.

Season 5 will be split into two parts, which will arrive to Netflix separately.

"When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself," show creator Álex Pina said. "We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure."

Money Heist season 5 will see the fallout of the explosive events of season 4, picking up with the crew stuck inside the Bank of Spain – where they've been for more than 100 hours. Although they've saved Lisbon, the Professor is stuck in a sticky situation with Sierra, and, this time, has no plan to get out. To make matters worse, the army are on the scene, too. Expect bullets to fly in the final installment of Money Heist, with the official synopsis promising "what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

Volume 1 of Money Heist season 5 arrives this September 3, while volume 2 lands three months later on December 3. While you wait, check out the best Netflix shows to stream now.