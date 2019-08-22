How to download the Modern Warfare alpha on PS4 and play right now

UPDATE: Activision has surprised everyone and enabled the Modern Warfare alpha servers early, meaning you can download and play the Modern Warfare 2v2 alpha right now. It's a 36.8GB download on PS4 however, so we'd recommend starting it as soon as possible in order to jump in quickly. Original story below.

ORIGINAL: In a surprise reveal earlier this week, a Modern Warfare alpha was announced to be taking place this weekend, from August 23-25. If you're wondering how to download Modern Warfare alpha, don't worry because we've got you covered with all you need to know. Note that the Modern Warfare alpha is separate to the Modern Warfare beta which is coming next month, and that this free taste of Modern Warfare only has the 2v2 Gunfight mode, and is exclusive to PS4 players.

How to download the Modern Warfare alpha

(Image credit: Activision/Infinity Ward)

In order to download the Modern Warfare alpha, the only pre-requisite is that you're on PS4. Thanks to Activision's partnership with Sony, Xbox One and PC players don't get access to it, but they will be able to download the beta next month. Don't worry if you don't regularly play online games either, because you don't need PS Plus to play this alpha.

You can get the Modern Warfare alpha pre-load an entire day early, from 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm BST today, August 22. There's no word on the size of the alpha download yet but since it's only the Gunfight mode, it shouldn't be too large in size. Make sure you set it to download as soon as possible and you should be good to go by the time the alpha actually starts at the same time on August 23.

In terms of actually finding it to download, you should be able to get it by searching for the "Modern Warfare 2v2 alpha" on the PS Store. We all know how unreliable the PS Store is however, so if you can't locate it, search for "Modern Warfare" and scroll down the list of results. It should be there somewhere!

You can read more about everything the Modern Warfare alpha entails on the official PlayStation Modern Warfare alpha blog post, which includes details on how Gunfight works and everything you can expect during the weekend. Infinity Ward has also confirmed there will be "a number of other surprises as content is added throughout the weekend," so there may be more than just Gunfight to try out.

Check out any of the links below for more of our Call of Duty: Modern Warfare coverage!

