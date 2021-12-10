Mike Flanagan's next Netflix series casts Mark Hamill and more

Horror maestro Mike Flanagan's next Netflix series, an adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's short story The Fall of the House of Usher, has added its first cast members.

The series, which is described as a modern remix of the tale, will star Mark Hamill in an unnamed role – although apparently his character is "surprisingly at home in the shadows." Frank Langella will lead the cast as Roderick Usher, the patriarch of the Usher dynasty, while Mary McDonnell will play his twin sister Madeline. Carl Lumbly will play investigator C. Auguste Dupin and Carla Gugino has also been cast in an unnamed role.

"To tell this epic tale of greed, horror, and tragedy, we have assembled the largest ensemble cast in the history of Intrepid Pictures," Flanagan tweeted .

"We have MANY more names to share," he added. "Some familiar faces, some new ones, all incredible performers coming together to bring the world of Poe to life as it’s never been seen before. Cannot wait to tell you more!"

Poe's original short story was published in 1839 and follows an unnamed narrator who arrives at the House of Usher after hearing that a mysterious illness has infected Rodrick and Madeline. Production on Flanagan's retelling begins soon.

This will be Flanagan's fifth project for Netflix – he previously helmed the series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, and his next series, The Midnight Club, is set to release next year.