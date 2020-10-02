Microsoft Flight Simulator dev Asobo is working with Microsoft on a new project

Asobo's CEO has revealed the studio is working on another project with Microsoft, after the recent release of Microsoft Flight Simulator by the French studio.

In an interview with La Tribune (and translated by MadInfinite), Asobo CEO Sebastian Wloch reveals the studio is working on two new projects. One of these projects is for publisher Focus Home, while the other is for Microsoft.

Asobo collaborated with Microsoft to release Microsoft Flight Simulator in August for PC. The release was met with near-universal acclaim, and Wloch pledged a decade of support for Microsoft Flight Simulator from Asobo in the recent interview (which began last month with the addition of Japanese locations).

Right now, there's zero information about what this new project between Asobo and Microsoft could be. Asobo has their hands relatively full with the commitment to Flight Simulator for a decade, as well as a new game with publisher Focus Home, in addition to the second project with Microsoft. That's a lot of projects on the go at once.

Last year, Asobo released A Plague Tale: Innocence with Focus Home to an overly positive reception. It would go on to be included in Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass, and a report in December 2019 would claim that Asobo is developing a sequel to the game with Focus Home.

