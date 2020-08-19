Flight Sim 2020 issues: How to fix common problems and errors with Microsoft Flight Simulator

The much anticipated simulator has seen early adopters encounter a number of Flight Sim 2020 issues. Slow downloads, loading crashes, missing content and more. There are several common obstacles preventing potential pilots from entering the cockpit and rolling onto the runway, and that's why we're here to help. We've got advice and fixes for the most widely reported Flight Sim 2020 issues so far, which should help you get the necessary clearance from air traffic control to begin your next journey.

Flight Sim 2020 slow download speeds

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Flight Sim 2020 is a hefty download, and with many players attempting to access it at the same time the servers are straining under the load. If you're experiencing Flight Sim 2020 slow download speeds then Microsoft suggest the following:

Find Command Prompt (type "command" into Windows search bar) and select Run as Administrator from the menu

(type "command" into Windows search bar) and select from the menu Type: netsh int tcp set global autotuninglevel=normal then hit enter

then hit enter Restart your computer

Other methods to increase your download speed are to use a wired connection and avoid downloading over Wi-Fi, turn off any security software such as Firewall or Antivirus which could be affecting it, or changing the installation destination to another folder or drive. If you find the download is hanging then close the app then restart it rather than waiting, and your download will continue from where it was before.

Flight Sim 2020 unable to launch on Windows Insider/pre-release version

(Image credit: Microsoft)

There is currently a known issue with this version of Windows, where beginning installation will report an error code, so as a temporary workaround you can try using the Xbox App to launch the program instead. To get it, open the Microsoft Store App, search for Xbox then select the Xbox (Beta) App. Once installed, sign in then launch Microsoft Flight Simulator through there.

Flight Sim 2020 please insert disc error message

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you previously received this error message, it should have been resolved now the official release date has passed. If you're still experiencing the issue, check your computer date, time, and region settings to make sure they are correct and match the region of purchase. You may also have to access Windows Defender settings and temporarily disable real-time scanning, set game priority to high, and turn off any overlays.

Of course, if you own the physical version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, then ensure that the correct disc is inserted in your computer.

Flight Sim 2020 loading blue bar stalled

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you're starting up Microsoft Flight Simulator and find the loading process stops with the blue bar hanging, then exit the program by pressing Alt+F4. Try to restart the sim a couple more times, and if that doesn't resolve the issue then run the program as an Administrator. This error is currently being investigated, so it should be resolved soon.

Flight Sim 2020 missing deluxe or premium content

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you're using the sim on Steam or Windows Store and are not seeing the Deluxe or Premium content you are entitled to, then completely log out of both Microsoft Flight Simulator and Steam/Windows Store. Next, reload Steam/Windows Store then launch the sim again and head to the marketplace, where you should see the Deluxe or Premium content is now marked as owned and available for download.

