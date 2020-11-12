Michael Bay to direct Jake Gyllenhaal in new action-thriller

Jake Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in Michael Bay’s next movie, an action-thriller called Ambulance.

The Transformers director is reportedly fast-tracking the project, with plans to start shooting in January. Although he’s currently in talks with other actors, no one else has been cast yet. The script, written by Chris Fedak and based on the Danish film Ambulancen, has been highly coveted for years, but never been able to lock down a director – until Bay. While plot details are shrouded in secrecy, Deadline reports that we can expect the film to be in the vein of iconic '90s action thrillers like Speed and Bay’s own debut feature Bad Boys.

Bay recently directed the Netflix action movie 6 Underground, starring Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds. He also produced the pandemic thriller Songbird with Riverdale’s K.J. Apa in the lead role, which was shot during lockdown in LA. Directed by Adam Mason, it’s scheduled for release in 2021.

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal is also keeping busy – he recently signed on to star in the HBO limited series The Son , reteaming with director Denis Villeneuve who he previously worked with on thrillers Prisoners and Enemy . Co-creators of Westworld , Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, will act as showrunners alongside Lenore Zion, who was a writer and producer on Showtime’s Billions.