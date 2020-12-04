Oscar Isaac to play Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid movie

Oscar Isaac will play Solid Snake in the highly-anticipated Metal Gear Solid movie, Deadline reports.

The movie has been in development for many years without a leading actor attached, but – finally – a decision has been made with Isaac stepping into a Sneaking Suit for the role. Isaac has been a fan-favourite casting choice and previously supported the idea of playing Solid Snake himself.

Back in a 2018 interview with IGN for Triple Frontier, Isaac was asked if he would consider doing a video game movie. "Metal Gear Solid," he responded immediately, "I'm throwing my hat in for that one." When asked who he would play, the actor shrugged and says, "Snake, man." Soon after the interview, artist BossLogic drew up some concept art of Isaac as Solid Snake.

"I'm throwing my hat in for that one." - Oscar Isaac on #MetalGearMovie pic.twitter.com/PYtKeDzvVkMarch 4, 2019

We reported back in 2017 that the Metal Gear Solid movie's director Jordan Vogt-Roberts (Kong Skull Island) was determined to have a Metal Gear Solid movie that features Gray Fox (AKA the Cyborg Ninja). The script has been written by Derek Connolly, best known for his collaborations with Colin Trevorrow on the Jurassic World franchise.

It's unclear when the movie will begin production due to COVID-19 and Isaac's incredibly busy schedule - he's playing Moon Knight in an upcoming Disney Plus series and stars as Duke Leto Atreides in the upcoming Dune film.

We should note that Isaac previously complained about his, erm, ample posterior not fitting into the Millennium Falcon's seats when filming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Will he be comfortable in Solid Snake's rather form-fitting attire? This is hard-hitting journalism, folks.

