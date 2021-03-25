Message of the day warns of “Hostile explosions” in Call of Duty Warzone

The latest Call of Duty Warzone message of the day suggest that trouble is brewing in the southwest corner of Verdansk.

The message, spotted by a number of users including YouTuber ModernWarzone who posted this image to Twitter , simply reads “Attention! The corruption is mutating. Survivors describe hostile explosions in the southwest zone. Who - or what - caused the blasts? Armor up and follow the trail, for glory (and rewards). Hurry!”

Very ominous, but what does it mean? Well it’s almost certainly pointing towards the next Warzone event. Beyond that, we only really have speculation and rumors though. It could be the long-awaited and heavily-rumored Warzone Nuke event that will see Verdansk destroyed and replaced with a fresh new map, but the message doesn’t seem to be leaning in that direction. All signs have been pointing to Warzone Season 3 starting around April 21, which would mean it’s a bit soon to be starting the nuclear destruction of Verdansk too.

We already know that the Zombies, which are currently at the hospital , are about to move to the downtown bank thanks to a combination of leaked info and this piggy bank that was sent out to Warzone influencers. This suggests it’s probably not them causing the ruckus down in the southwest corner either.

On the other hand, the message does mention the corruption mutating, and Warzone Season 2 did kick off with an exploding zombies event at the shipwreck, so it seems plausible that these volatile undead are at the center of this latest event. We won’t be waiting long to find out though, and we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more about this latest Warzone event.