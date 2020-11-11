Melissa McCarthy must save the world from James Corden in Superintelligence trailer

The first trailer for upcoming comedy Superintelligence has dropped – and things aren’t looking good for Planet Earth.

Melissa McCarthy is Carol Peters, the most average person on Earth, whose life is disrupted when she’s contacted by an AI with the voice of James Corden, her favourite talk show host. This all-powerful ‘superintelligence’ will study Carol and then decide whether to save, destroy or enslave humanity – the fate of the world is in her hands, and Carol must prove that humans are worth saving. No pressure, then.

The movie is directed by McCarthy’s husband Ben Falcone, whose previous offerings include 2014’s Tammy and 2016’s The Boss, which both starred McCarthy in the lead role. Meanwhile, the couple’s frequent collaborator Steve Mallory wrote the movie’s script. The supporting cast includes Homecoming’s Bobby Cannavale and Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry.

Superintelligence will be available to stream on November 26 via HBO Max in the US, but a UK release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. However, James Corden has been busy and he’ll be hitting our screens again soon, in Ryan Murphy’s new movie The Prom . The musical-comedy arrives on Netflix on December 11 and features a star studded cast alongside the talk show host, including Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, and Keegan-Michael Key. It follows a group of down on their luck Broadway performers who try to revive their public images with some self-absorbed celebrity activism.