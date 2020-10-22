Netflix gets a musical more star-studded than Cats with The Prom

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for their new original musical The Prom today, and it’s got more star power than even Cats could pull together.

Directed by Ryan Murphy, The Prom is adapted from the Broadway musical of the same name. It follows a group of actors who try to help Emma, a high schooler in Indiana, after she’s banned from going to prom with her girlfriend. Though at first the actors are out to give their careers a boost, they end up determined to give Emma a special night.

Meryl Streep and James Corden play two of the Broadway stars, whose careers have stalled after their latest show is a failure. Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells play the other two actors who join them on their trip to Indiana.

If those names weren’t big enough, Ariana DeBose plays Emma’s girlfriend Alyssa, and Keegan-Michael Key plays the supportive principal of the high school. Kerry Washington plays the head of the PTA, who is behind the ban on Emma and Alyssa going to prom together. Newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman plays Emma.

James Corden also starred in Cats – along with a massive cast of celebrities like Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and Rebel Wilson – so here’s hoping The Prom turns out to be more of a success. From the trailer, we can already tell The Prom is going to be an uplifting, feel-good movie – and it’s got all the familiar elements of a Ryan Murphy project, like a high school setting and tons of extravagant style.

While you wait for The Prom to hit Netflix (and some cinemas) this December 11 2020, check out our roundup of all the major films that still have 2020 release dates.