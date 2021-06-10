Netflix releases Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer, teasing the star-studded new He-Man show

After almost 40 years, it’s time to head back to Eternia. The first trailer for He-Man animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, has dropped during Netflix’s GEEKED Week – and it’s exactly what we were hoping for from the long-awaited return.

Filled with all the color, charm, and chaos that characterized the show’s legendary '80s run and made household names of He-Man and his nemesis Skeletor, the Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer introduces us to a world that picks up right where the original series left off.

Netflix’s official logline teases more of the story: "After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe."

Those heroes-in-waiting take center stage in the trailer, too, with each of them showcasing their dazzling array of attacks and powers in the show’s beautifully animated fight sequences.

With Kevin Smith acting as showrunner and a voice cast that includes the likes of Mark Hamill – check out that Skeletor cackle – Chris Wood as Prince Adam/He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), and Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), this is sure to be a treat for Masters of the Universe fans new and old.

The first five episodes, as well as a Revelation aftershow, are set to drop on Netflix on Friday, July 23. Not long to go until then. In the meantime, check out the latest Netflix GEEKED announcements, including a first look at Vikings: Valhalla and the Shadow and Bone season 2 reveal.

