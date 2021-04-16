Mass Effect Legendary Edition will have a brand new photo mode

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will add a photo mode to the sprawling space-faring RPG trilogy.

The news was announced by Mass Effect Legendary Edition project manager Mac Walters on April 15. When asked by a fan on Twitter whether the remastered trilogy would add in a photo mode, Walters replied with the tweet just below, showcasing a rather stoic shot of Garrus in black and white as an example.

We were just calibrating, but #MassEffect Legendary Edition will have a photo mode. https://t.co/QghTqwS4Ah pic.twitter.com/tfNKcgypluApril 15, 2021 See more

It's welcome news for Mass Effect fans that they'll be able to show off all their comrades in a brand new photo mode next month. The photo mode is perfectly suited for the trilogy's graphical overhaul, which you can see an example of just below, where BioWare showcases the original and remastered trilogy side by side for some impressive glow-ups.

Just earlier this week, BioWare and publisher EA announced that Mass Effect Legendary Edition had gone gold. There's now less than a month to go until the remastered Mass Effect trilogy will be in our hands for real, when the final product releases on May 14 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, as well as PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility.

BioWare also spent some time last week outlining the finer gameplay changes of the remastered trilogy. Chiefly, the original Mass Effect's combat has been changed so your weapons are now on a cooldown timer instead of requiring thermal clips to reload, and elsewhere the aim-down-sight camera has been improved for better handling. In short, there's plenty of reasons why the original Mass Effect has been made more appealing to newcomers.

Head over to our Mass Effect Legendary Edition pre-order guide for the cheapest prices on the remastered trilogy.