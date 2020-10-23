Marvel's Spider-Man: Peter Parker was a mentor to Miles Morales in real life too

Spider-Man: Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter has revealed that he was mentored by Peter Parker actor Yuri Lowenthal on playing the teenage web-slinger in a video game.

In an interview with Game Informer, Jeter was asked about what it was like going from playing a supporting character to starring in his very own Spider-Man video game. The actor replied by saying he relied a lot on help from Lowenthal.

"You have to let me know how many sessions there are about to me, how much work you put in," Jeter asked of Lowenthal. "Yuri had to teach me how to swing in the booth, because Miles wasn't swinging in the first game ... We went through so many phases of knowing what a good swing sounds like in the booth."

Insomniac Games Creative director also chimed in with an amusing anecdote about another time the two actors met up in preparation for Spider-Man: Miles Morales. "We got Nadji his own Miles Morales gloves and silly string, and he just sprayed everyone ... It was like we had Yuri give him the gift just like he did in the game."

Apparently, working together on 2018's Spider-Man and once again for Spider-Man: Miles Morales (not to mention potentially on Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3), the actors developed a friendship. "I love Yuri to death man. Me and Yuri are like this, in real life," Jeter said. "In real life too, not just for the cameras."

