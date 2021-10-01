Marvel's Ghost Rider / Sorcerer Supreme combo Kushala returns in her own title

Kushala, the Spirit of Vengeance known as the Spirit Rider and the Demon Rider, is getting her own Marvel Infinity Comic titled Ghost Rider: Kushala, which will run for eight parts releasing weekly on the Marvel Unlimited app starting on October 7.

Ghost Rider: Kushala will follow up on the recent Spirits of Vengeance: Spirit Rider one-shot which put Kushala, who is also the Sorcerer Supreme of the 1800s in addition to being a Ghost Rider, in the spotlight. The Infinity Comic is part of a recently announced line of expanded digital content from Marvel.

Here's a look at interior pages from Ghost Rider: Kushala #1.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The series is written by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas and B. Earl, the same co-writers who spearheaded Kushala's one-shot. They'll be joined by artists Guillermo Sana, Vanessa Del Rey, and Jordie Bellaire.

The Story of Ghost Rider: Kushala will go beyond the title character's old west environment for a generation-spanning tale of Kushala's bloodline, as a mysterious villain threatens not just Kushala herself, but her ancestors throughout time.

As both a Spirit of Vengeance and a Sorcerer Supreme, Kushala embodies two mystical Marvel Comics legacies. Kushala first debuted in the title Doctor Strange and the Sorcerers Supreme, which brought together multiple former bearers of the vaunted title under the leadership of the current Sorcerer Supreme, Steven Strange.

Well, sort of current Sorcerer Supreme.

The current Death of Doctor Strange limited series has killed off the titular Master of Mysticism, with Marvel promising to name the new Sorcerer Supreme, whoever that is, in December.

Ghost Rider: Kushala #1 goes on sale October 7 on Marvel Unlimited.

Maybe someday Kushala will make Newsarama's list of the best female superheroes of all time.