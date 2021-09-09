Eight new Marvel comic series featuring X-Men, Captain America, more coming as digital exclusives

Marvel is launching several new comic book series as a part of an upgrade to Marvel Unlimited, its Netflix-style flat-rate digital comics service. The comic series announced so far are:

X-Men Unlimited

Outgoing 'Head of X' writer Jonathan Hickman is launching a new volume of the X-Men Unlimited anthology series, beginning with a Wolverine vs. AIM story drawn by Declan Shalvey.

"Declan and I were pretty obsessive about stressing what we can do within the [Infinity] format and we think X-fans will be happy with the result," Hickman says in the announcement. "I'm always up for trying out new ways to make stories, and this turned out to be a very interesting format."

Marvel's announcement describes X-Men Unlimited as "a series of rotating adventures" focused on the current 'Reign of X' era of mutantkind.

by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Declan Shalvey

Giant-Size Little Marvels by writer Skottie Young and artist Dax Gordine

It's Jeff by writer Kelly Thompson and artist Gurihiru

Shang-Chi by writer Alyssa Wong and artist Nathan Stockman

Captain America by writer Jay Edidin and artist Nico Leon

Black Widow one-shot by an unnamed creative team

Amazon Fantasy Prelude one-shot by writer/artist Kaare Andrews

Spider-Man Loves Mary Jane by an unnamed creative team

Marvel has also assembled Infinity Comics-formated primers for the following series: Amazing Spider-Man, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Moon Knight, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Ms. Marvel, Venom, and Spider-Gwen.

These comics will be in Marvel's proprietary Infinity Comics format, which adds motion and sound to traditional comic book pages to create a semi-animated appearance, and is optimized for phone reading.

Marvel states that these comics will be exclusive to Marvel Unlimited and the Infinity Comics formatted. Past Infinity Comics were later re-formatted and published in the traditional comic book format, but from the messaging here Marvel has decided not to go that route for these new comics.

The publisher states these will be "brand-new, weekly stories" but, with the exception of Black Widow and Amazing Fantasy Prelude, hasn't disclosed if these are ongoing series or limited series.

Other new Infinite Comics projects are also in the works, with characters such as Deadpool and Carnage, with creators including Gerry Duggan, Lucas Werneck, and Jeffo. Marvel says it plans to release "over 100 issues" between now and the end of 2021.

