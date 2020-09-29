Marvel's 616 trailer and release date revealed, along with all 8 episode titles

The first trailer for Marvel's 616 gives you your first look at the upcoming Disney Plus documentary series, which will explore the creative world around Marvel's universe.

The eight-episode documentary series will hit Disney Plus starting on November 20. Each episode is helmed by a different director, and each focuses on a different topic drawn from the history of Marvel and its fans. Here's the full episode list:

"Japanese Spider-Man" Directed by David Gelb

"Higher Further Faster" Directed by Gillian Jacobs

"Amazing Artisans" Directed by Clay Jeter

"Lost and Found" Directed by Paul Scheer

"Suit Up!" Directed by Andrew Rossi

"Unboxed" Directed by Sarah Ramos

"The Marvel Method" Directed by Brian Oakes

"Marvel Spotlight" Directed by Alison Brie

I'm especially excited to see that Marvel's 616 is opening on Japanese Spider-Man, because the motorcycle-riding TV hero who fights alongside a giant robot named Leopardon is my favorite Marvel deep cut. Honestly, the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe could do with a few more motorcycles and giant fighting robots, if you ask me.

Marvel's 616 is squarely focused on our world, but if you're eager to see where the MCU is headed next with Disney Plus, you should check out our guide to new Marvel TV shows .