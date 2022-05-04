Marvel Studios makes curious change to WandaVision opening titles on Disney Plus

WandaVision's opening titles have been changed ever so slightly, an eagle-eyed Marvel fan has spotted.

With each episode honoring a different era of television, the show's Malcolm in the Middle-style installment, titled 'All-New Halloween Spooktacular!', saw its intro introduce cast members with a bunch of closeups. Previously, it had Paul Bettany's character marked down as 'The Vision' but it looks like the credits have since dropped the 'the'.

"Why did they change the intro for WandaVision episode 6 from saying 'The Vision' to just 'Vision'?!" a Reddit user wrote recently. "Above pic, my TV just now – Below pic, screenshot from YouTube video of the intro after the episode released last year."

Admittedly, it's not obviously clear as to why, but Marvel isn't above tinkering with titles that have already been released for no clear reason. Those who have revisited the series previously noticed that, some time after it originally came out, a bunch of trees in WandaVision's post-credits scene had been edited – and a ghostly Doctor Strange may have been added. Then, there was the censoring of two Falcon and the Winter Soldier scenes, which has since been reversed.

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) will next be seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which she faces off against the titular master of the mystic arts. Benedict Cumberbatch reprises his role as the surgeon-turned-superhero, while Benedict Wong also returns as Wong, the current Sorceror Supreme. Xochitl Gomez, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Rachel McAdams also feature.

In a new interview with The Independent, Olsen revealed that she asked director Sam Raimi to change parts of Wanda's story in the movie, so that it was more in keeping with what happened in WandaVision.

"Marvel's truly a very collaborative space, and we're constantly being put with other directors and other writers," she noted. "So they actually do listen when you go, 'I don't know, in WandaVision, we did this so I don't think it really makes sense for us to do this then here.' And Sam Raimi would just be like, 'Great, I'm glad you explained that to me."

WandaVision is available to stream on Disney Plus now.