Marvel fans have spotted a Jeans Guy in the background of Doctor Strange

After a member of the crew was spotted in the background of The Mandalorian season 2 episode 4, the internet affectionately dubbed him Jeans Guy, as he was wearing – you guessed it – jeans. Sadly, Jeans Guy was removed from the Star Wars canon and can no longer be seen in the episode – but the good news is, Marvel fans have spotted a successor (or predecessor?) in Doctor Strange.

A picture posted to Reddit shows off the new/old Jeans Guy. He’s hard to spot, but luckily a close up is included – and though it’s hard to see if he really is wearing jeans, the name is probably going to stick. The post’s title reads “At 56:06 in Doctor Strange there seems to be a random dude in the back? My friend says its a statue/mannequin but to me it seems to be a very clear white dude in a hoodie just standing there.”

Along with comments referencing the original Jeans Guy, one comment reads: “The fun thing about Doctor Strange is that while that is probably a crew guy, it could also be a fold in realities where just random people wander in, look confuse and then are zapped back to their real life.” Another user added, “Everyone saying “crew” is missing the obvious solution: it’s clearly another Watcher informant,” in reference to Stan Lee’s Guardians of the Galaxy 2 cameo, which sees him as a helper to the Watchers.

In fact, this isn’t even the first time this accidental cameo has been noticed, as it was pointed out back in 2017. Reddit user Jekay even made a gif of the moment.

Whether this new Jeans Guy is integral to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or is just a member of the crew unwittingly caught on camera, we’ll never know. The MCU’s next offering is WandaVision, which releases January 15. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.