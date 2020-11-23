Marvel’s Disney Plus shows are the current "priority" in the new-look MCU

In case you hadn’t heard, the MCU is heading to television. WandaVision, Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki are all streaming on Disney Plus in the coming months as Marvel Studios aims to dominate yet another platform. Yet, according to a new report, it’s those small-screen outings that will actually be the “priority” over its big box-office brothers for the foreseeable future.

According to a source close to THR, “The series are the priority.” But that’s not to say the movies that are part of Marvel Phase 4 will be left by the wayside.

Instead, it’s more of a case of Marvel Studios already perfecting its blockbuster formula. Now, it’s new territory that gets the bulk of the attention – or as the source puts it: “Ramping [the TV shows] up takes a lot of focus. The movie machinery is well established.”

With so many projects and new Marvel TV shows in the works, it’s little wonder that Kevin Feige’s watchful eye is spending a considerable amount of time taking the baby steps into television.

Not only is WandaVision set for release on January 15, it will also be followed closely by Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki next year. Couple that with Oscar Isaac potentially joining the MCU as Moon Knight and the cameras already rolling on Ms. Marvel and that accounts for a lot of spinning plates that need serious care before making it to Disney Plus.

Get it right, though, and Marvel can add several more successful, interweaving stories to bulk out the grand tapestry of the MCU. WandaVision is already confirmed to tie into Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Who knows where else it could lead to? Either way, Marvel adventures both big and small promise to be unmissable.

