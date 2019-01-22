Marvel did its #10YearChallenge and the replies will make you laugh, cry, and feel very old

The #10YearChallenge is still very much sweeping the internet. I mean, just take a look at our very own gaming #10Year Challenge. A peek back at how we’ve all changed since 2009, though, is complete cringe-inducing on the face of it. Yet, Marvel’s #10YearChallenge is suitably amazing.

While its best efforts were pretty interesting by themselves, it all took on a life of its own when the fans got involved. Featuring a re-cast Rhodey, invisible Drax, and so many more – here’s the best of the best when it comes to the Marvel #10YearChallenge.

Marvel's #10YearChallenge

Avengers 4: Endgame takes centre stage for Marvel’s look back (and forward) of some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Tony Stark, once suited and booted, is now lost in space, while Thor has shed his luscious locks and become a brooding badass. Speaking of hair, Black Widow’s curly red ‘do has been replaced by a blonde haircut. Chris Evans, meanwhile, still looks like Chris Evans: chiselled and clean-shaven once again.

Then Marvel delves even further into the past with the Captain Marvel S.H.I.E.L.D. duo Nick Fury and Agent Coulson. Hawkeye has also transformed into Ronin and, heck, even the Marvel Studios logo has come a long way in a decade. Good on it.

The fans do the Marvel #10YearChallenge

But this is where it gets good. Bring on the memes! There is, of course, a bit of a facelift for James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes, AKA War Machine. He was played by Cuba Gooding Jr. in the first Iron Man, but replaced by Don Cheadle in every movie since then. And they thought we wouldn’t notice!

And don’t forget Bruce Banner! Once played by Ed Norton, we’ve now got the guy who spoils everything, Mark Ruffalo.

Aunt May has also aged particularly well in the past 10 years (or more), pulling off a pretty good Benjamin Button impression.

Referencing Avengers: Infinity War, a few people decided to stick the knife in a little further when it came to some particularly depressing deaths…

Going even further beyond the #10YearChallenge, someone thought it’d be ok to poke fun at Captain America’s polar past. Icy what they did there.

There’s even a sneaky fan theory thrown in there, as the kid in the Iron Man mask in Iron Man 3 received a gigantic glow-up and became, yes, Spider-Man. Not too shabby, kid.

I can’t see this last one, but someone tells me Drax is on the left side? I just see a white screen.

What’s your favourite Marvel #10YearChallenge? Let us know down below!

Forget the last ten years, about the *next* decade? There's plenty of new Marvel movies to get excited about, let me tell you.