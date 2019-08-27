Popular

New Marvel D23 posters tease WandaVision's weirdness and Falcon's new Captain America look

Eternals and the Black Widow movie also get new posters

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Andy Park)

A bunch of new Marvel posters, released at D23, provide a taste of what’s to come in Marvel Phase 4, including Eternals, plus WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Solider on the Disney+ streaming service. We’re not only heading to the farthest reaches of space and the 1950s but, judging by Bucky’s new look, we’re taking a trip to a salon, too.

First up, Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Yep, Bucky Barnes is back with his shorter hairdo, while Falcon is proudly showcasing his all-new white suit. He’s not carrying the Captain America shield (yet), though that’s firmly embedded into the show’s logo itself, so expect it to make an appearance.

WandaVision is next and, honestly, I don’t think words can do this one justice. Vision, of course, is dead after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but the WandaVision poster brings him back to life, courtesy of this garish, retro art that acts as the slice of domestic bliss that the pair of Scarlet Witch and Vision never got to share. Check out the Easter egg on the female silhouette in the far-left corner, too: it’s Scarlet Witch’s comic-accurate headgear.

Lest we forget the Black Widow movie. This is probably the best of the lot, and wouldn’t look out of place on many a bedroom wall. Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff is here, and she’s flanked by Rachel Weisz’s unnamed Black Widow, Florence Pugh’s Yelena, and David Harbour’s Red Guardian.

Finally, the Eternals poster (which hasn’t been officially released), couldn’t be much more different than the gritty and surreal takes on Falcon and the Winter Solider and WandaVision respectively. There’s a shot of a Celestial – the race responsible for not only creating the Eternals but also wielding the Infinity Stones at one time – towering over a nearby planet and moon, stars twinkling in the background.

When coupled with the previously-released Eternals concept art, it’s now certain that the MCU is going in a completely different direction for this space-faring ensemble movie that now counts Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington as part of the cast.

Each movie clearly has its own inimitable style and Marvel is clearly going all-in on adding a dash of variety to their traditional tales of superheroes and supervillains doing battle – and the MCU may never be the same again.

For more MCU news from D23, check out the three new Marvel TV shows announced at the Disney+ panel: She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel.

