Marvel casts Delroy Lindo in Blade reboot

Delroy Lindo has joined the cast of Marvel's Blade reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter , joining leading man Mahershala Ali. Lindo's role in the movie has yet to be confirmed.

Ali was cast as vampire-hunter Blade at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, although the movie doesn't have a release date yet and will be part of the MCU's Phase 5. His voice can be heard in the post-credits scene of Eternals , but his solo outing is set to be his character's on-screen debut in the MCU.

A Blade movie, starring Wesley Snipes in the titular role, was released in 1998 and was an R-rated blood-and-guts fest – a far cry from the family-friendly output of the MCU. Guillermo del Toro directed the 2002 sequel and the final installment came out in 2004. Blade first appeared in the Marvel comics as a supporting character in 1973.

Bassam Tariq is in the director's chair – his last movie was 2020's Mogul Mowgli, which stars Riz Ahmed as a rapper who is diagnosed with a degenerative autoimmune disease. Meanwhile, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, who previously worked on HBO's Watchmen series, is on screenwriting duties. Filming is reportedly due to start in summer 2022.

As for Lindo, he recently starred in the Netflix movies Da 5 Bloods and The Harder They Fall , and he's also had roles in Malcolm X, Crooklyn, and Get Shorty. On the small screen, he had a lead role in the first four seasons of legal drama The Good Fight, alongside Christine Baranski and Cush Jumbo.