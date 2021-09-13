Marvel announces four new movies for 2024

Marvel's release calendar just got a bit busier – four new MCU movies have been announced with release dates in 2024. But which movies? That remains unknown.

Disney's latest release scheduled update added four new "untitled Marvel movies" to 2024, with new installments in the MCU releasing on February 16, May 3, July 26, and November 8 of that year. Those are in addition to the three other unknown movies coming in 2023. Currently, the last dated movie that we actually know about is Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which is set for release on May 5, 2023.

There are a fair few Marvel movies that have been announced and are yet to get official dates, but they are more likely to take the unknown 2023 slots. Deadpool 3 is one of them, as the Ryan Reynolds-helm threequel is set to start filming in 2022. We also know that Fantastic Four and Blade movies are on the way, as well as a new Captain America movie with Anthony Mackie taking over the titular role. That leaves at least three projects to be announced – perhaps a Mutants movie? Or, finally, another Avengers crossover?

The next movie coming to the MCU is Eternals , directed by Chloé Zhao and starring Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Angelina Jolie, which will arrive in theaters on November 5. Spider-Man: No Way Home follows on December 17.