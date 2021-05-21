Mark Ruffalo joins Emma Stone in new Yorgos Lanthimos movie

Yorgos Lanthimos' next movie, Poor Things, has added a new cast member – Mark Ruffalo is the latest actor to join the project, Collider reports.

Emma Stone and Ramy Youssef are already on board, with Willem Dafoe also in talks to star. The upcoming movie from the director of The Favourite will be set in the Victorian era, telling the story of Belle Baxter (Stone), a young woman who's brought back to life by an eccentric scientist. Youssef and Dafoe's roles haven't been confirmed yet, and neither has Ruffalo's, but the movie promises to be about love, discovery, and scientific daring – with plenty of black humor and surreal elements, if Lanthimos' previous work is anything to go by.

Poor Things is based on the satirical novel by Alasdair Gray, with a script from The Great showrunner and Oscar-nominated screenwriter of The Favourite Tony McNamara. McNamara also penned the screenplay for the upcoming Disney villain origin story Cruella , with Stone playing the title role.

Ruffalo recently won a Golden Globe for his role in the HBO miniseries I Know This Much is True, while on the big screen he's known for playing Bruce Banner (AKA t the Hulk) in the MCU. He last starred in the legal thriller Dark Water in 2019, and we can next see him in Shawn Levy's upcoming sci-fi movie The Adam Project opposite Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner.