Mario + Rabbids sequel reportedly set to be revealed at E3 2021

A Mario + Rabbids sequel could be unveiled at E3 2021, a new leak has claimed.

The new leak comes by way of Reddit user PracticalBrush12, a storied leaker with a history of accurately leaking games before showcases a number of times. This time, the leaker "predicts" (for which he claims are legal reasons) that one game set to show up at E3 2021 this coming weekend is a sequel to Ubisoft's fantastic Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle called Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

This is the first time rumors of a potential sequel to the surprise strategy game have appeared. If you're unfamiliar with Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, it was revealed by Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot and Nintendo's legendary Shigeru Miyamoto on stage at Ubisoft's E3 2017 presentation.

Elsewhere in the leak from PracticalBrush12, well over 20 games are named as appearing at E3 2021. There are some that we've heard of and seen before, like the previously-announced Death's Door by Devolver Digital, and Back4Blood by Turtle Rock. There's some relatively surprising sequel buried in the list however, like Forza 5 (which could be referring to a new Forza Horizon) and The Outer Worlds 2.

There's not long to wait now until we'll see if Ubisoft really are developing a sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Ubisoft Forward E3 2021 showcase is going to kick off tomorrow on Saturday, June 12, at approximately 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST. We already know a fair amount of Ubisoft's E3 2021 line up, including the likes of Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six: Extraction, and more.

As for the rest of E3 2021, there's various other developer and publisher showcases taking place across the coming weekend. Xbox will take the stage on Sunday, June 13 for what's expected to be a showcase featuring Halo Infinite and other blockbusters, and Gearbox will debut a shorter half-hour presentation on June 12, where we will likely see more of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. There's also the Future Games Show Powered by WD BLACK as well on Sunday 13 June, so make sure you head back to GamesRadar+ for that

For a complete roundup of everything taking place over the weekend, head over to our E3 2021 schedule guide for more and while you're at it, why not have a look at out roundup of the best Prime Day TV deals.