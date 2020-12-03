Margot Robbie set to replace Emma Stone in La La Land director’s new movie

Emma Stone is no longer set to reunite with La La Land director Damien Chazelle for his new movie Babylon.

According to Deadline , Stone is exiting the project because of scheduling reasons and Margot Robbie is in talks to take over the female lead role. Brad Pitt is also on board to star in the movie, so Robbie would be re-teaming with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star.

Babylon is a period drama set in Hollywood around the time that the industry was transitioning from silent films to ‘talkies’. Paramount originally set a release date for Christmas Day 2021, but with the ongoing pandemic, that may now be subject to delay.

Hollywood loves a movie about Hollywood, and this project was announced after Netflix greenlit its own golden-era Hollywood movie, Mank . The upcoming David Fincher-directed project stars Gary Oldman as Herman J. Mankiewicz, the screenwriter of Citizen Kane.

You can next see Robbie on screen when she reprises her role of Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. She’s also set to start work on American Hustle director David O. Russell’s next (currently untitled) movie in the new year, alongside Christian Bale and Tenet ’s John David Washington.

Meanwhile, Stone will appear in Disney’s Cruella, a live-action prequel to One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Directed by Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya fame, the movie is set in the '80s and will explore the origins of the black-and-white-haired villain. It’s currently scheduled for release in May 2021, but Disney is reportedly considering a Disney Plus debut instead.