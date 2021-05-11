Margot Robbie is "pestering" Warner Bros. for Poison Ivy in the DCEU

Margot Robbie has said she's encouraging Warner Bros. to bring Poison Ivy into the DCEU.

"Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time," Robbie told Den of Geek. "They must be sick of hearing it, but I'm like, 'Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let's do it.' I'm very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It'd be so fun. So I'll keep pestering them. Don't worry."

In DC Comics, Harley and Ivy are often portrayed as being in a relationship, and this made the jump to screen in HBO Max's animated Harley Quinn series. The two also teamed up with Catwoman to form the Gotham City Sirens – a movie once in development at Warner Bros. with Suicide Squad director David Ayer at the helm.

This isn't the first time Robbie has talked about wanting Poison Ivy to join the DCEU. She once told PrideSource: "Yeah. If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they're actually sexually involved as a couple. I've been trying to – I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I'm looking to explore that on screen."

While Robbie's Harley Quinn was last featured in Birds of Prey and is appearing again in The Suicide Squad this summer, Poison Ivy hasn't been seen on the big screen since 1997 in Joel Schumacher's Batman & Robin – where she was memorably brought to life by Uma Thurman.

The Suicide Squad releases this August 6. There's no news yet on when we might see Harley again afterward – or even if, considering director James Gunn has confirmed DC didn't protect any of the film's characters – and there's been no word on Poison Ivy popping up in any future DC projects. While you wait for more Harley Quinn, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.