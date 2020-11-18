Margot Robbie hasn’t seen the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad but is “curious” about it

With Zack Snyder’s Justice League on the way thanks to a passionate fan campaign, attention has turned to David Ayer’s Suicide Squad. The director has been clear in the past that the version of the movie that made it to the big screen was very different to his original plans, so naturally support for an “Ayer Cut” has been growing.

Now, Margot Robbie, speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (and reported by Comic Book), has revealed that she’d be open to seeing the alternate version: “I never saw the Ayer Cut, I mean I know we shot a lot of stuff that didn’t make it into the movie. I would be very curious myself.”

Previously, Ayer has said on Twitter that Suicide Squad “was ripped to pieces – I can’t emphasize that enough” and added that “major elements of my cut were ripped out before I could mature the edit. Then [Geoff] Johns [then-president of DC Entertainment] wrote pages I had to reshoot.”

It was ripped to pieces - I can’t emphasize that enough https://t.co/O40q3Qozy7October 31, 2020

For sure that became a factor - but the reason was BVS got chewed up by the critics, and the success of Deadpool - the studio leadership at the time panicked. Then major elements of my cut were ripped out before I could mature the edit. Then Johns wrote pages I had to reshoot 😔 https://t.co/MNmiXoH1CcOctober 31, 2020

One fairly controversial element of Suicide Squad was Jared Leto’s Joker, who is reappearing in the Snyder Cut with a new look. As for Leto reprising his role, Robbie commented: “Really? I didn’t know that. Cool.”

Ayer has already confirmed that the Ayer Cut exists, so now we’ll have to wait to find out if it ever sees the light of day. If the Snyder Cut turns out to be a success, it seems a lot more likely that the Ayer Cut might one day appear on HBO Max.

We’ll next see the Suicide Squad in James Gunn’s aptly titled The Suicide Squad, which is set to release August 6 2021. The Snyder Cut is also arriving sometime in 2021 as a HBO Max miniseries. Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.