Boba Fett’s jetpack could be hiding in The Mandalorian season 2 trailer

The Mandalorian season 2 recently debuted its first trailer and already has plenty of Star Wars secrets hidden within, including Tusken Raiders and a mysterious hooded woman who may or may not be Sabine Wren. Something even more hard to spot has seemingly just been discovered, though: Boba Fett’s salvaged jetpack from the original trilogy.

As spotted by some eagle-eyed fans of the bounty hunter on Twitter (via ComicBook.com), around 1:10 in the trailer sees an unknown figure zooming away on a speeder with a suspiciously familiar bit of kit attached.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

i'm not saying that's DEFINITELY 100% boba fett's jetpack in the Mandalorian trailer...but that's DEFINITELY 100% boba fett's jetpack in the Mandalorian trailer. https://t.co/B0e1n8YWsY pic.twitter.com/BKko7IkbasSeptember 16, 2020

Yep, that sure looks like Boba Fett’s jetpack to us. The iconic Star Wars character – once presumed dead after tumbling into the sarlaac pit in Return of the Jedi – has long been linked with a surprise return in The Mandalorian season 2.

THR reported earlier this year that actor Temuera Morrison would reprise his role as Boba Fett. As for the person taking temporary ownership of his jetpack? That could be Timothy Olyphant’s unnamed character, who is set to appear in the second season of the Disney Plus series and according to Slash Film will actually wear Boba Fett’s armour.

For now, it only looks like Boba Fett’s jetpack is part of the Mando package this year. But who knows what other secrets are lying in wait, both in the trailer and in the eight-part season itself?

The Mandalorian season 2 premiere lands on Disney Plus on Friday, October 30.

