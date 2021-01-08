Zendaya and John David Washington sizzle in beautiful trailer for Netflix film Malcolm & Marie

We've got the first trailer for Netflix original movie Malcom & Marie, starring Zendaya and John David Washington - and it's full of gorgeous, black-and-white drama.

Malcolm and Marie return from a premiere for Malcom's film, and it's clear that the two have chosen this night to air some grievances. While it's clear the two are very much in love (this is a rather steamy trailer), their relationship is clearly strained, with Marie saying "I feel like once you know someone is there for you and once you know they love you, you never actually think of them again. It's not until you about to lose someone that you finally pay attention." If this doesn't remind you of that slightly tipsy argument you got in with your significant other after a night out - the kind that drags on all night even when you're taking off your makeup and pulling off your dress clothes - I don't know what will.

Malcolm & Marie was directed and written by Sam Levinson, the man behind HBO's hit series Euphoria, for which Zendaya won an Academy Award last year. Both Zendaya and Washington are executive producers, as is rapper Kid Cudi.

The film was written and filmed entirely during the pandemic and the production team "took great precautions to keep the set in compliance with COVID-19 protocols," reports Variety . From the trailer it looks like Zendaya and Washington are the only two actors in the film, so at least the cast wasn't very large.

Malcolm & Marie drops February 5 on Netflix, just in time to (maybe) ruin your Valentine's Day.