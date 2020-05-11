Mafia remaster rumours swirl again after official Twitter account makes two mysterious tweets

Update: The Mafia Twitter account has piped up again, sending out another one-word missive after years of inactivity.

This time, the Mafia Word of the Day is "Power."

We'll have to wait and see what these teasers mean, but until then you can check out our original story for more context.

Original story follows

The official Mafia Twitter account posted a one word tweet on Sunday, following years of silence, fuelling speculation that a big announcement is on the way.

The account, whose last tweet was in September 2018 to promote Mafia 3 being the new free PS Plus game for that month, published and pinned the following on its timeline yesterday, seemingly in recognition of Mother's Day in the US.

Naturally, this has already stirred up the Mafia fanbase, as rumours of a Mafia 2 remaster have been doing the rounds since a listing for the game was discovered on the Korean Ratings Board earlier this year.

Alternatively, there's all the prospect that Mafia 3 developer Hangar 13 is working on a sequel, Mafia 4, especially as the opportunity afforded by upcoming next-gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, are now only a few months' away from releasing.

2K Games, the publisher in possession of the Mafia license, have said nothing about the future of its open world crime franchise, but in an interview with GamesRadar in 2018, Hangar 13's then VP and Executive Producer Andy Wilson made it clear that the series wouldn't be going to bed following the mixed reception to Mafia 3.

“We own it, we love it, and we’ve got a few ideas that we’re kicking around," said Wilson. "We’ll announce what we announce in due course, but it’s still very much part of our DNA as a studio."

We've reached out to 2K for comment, and will let you know if we hear anything more.

