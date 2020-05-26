Mafia 3: Definitive Edition contains files revealing a fully explorable map of Berlin

Newly discovered files from the recent release of Mafia 3: Definitive Edition has revealed that the game's developer, Hangar 13, was likely working on a new title set in Berlin.

Dataminer Sliderv2 was able to find a fully explorable map of the German city tucked away within the code of the repackaged re-release of Hangar 13's 2016 open world sequel, suggesting that the studio's rumoured Rhapsody project, which was apparently cancelled, would have taken place here.

Rhapsody, as outlined by a report from Kotaku in 2018, would have been a spy game set in 1980's Berlin, where the player steps into the shoes of a Russian Jew on a revenge mission against those who murdered their parents.

The experience apparently involved musical elements, with the main protagonist an accomplished piano player who could use those skills to trigger a "detective mode" to inspire and guide his journey.

If that sounds ambitious, perhaps it explains why Rhapsody never saw the light of day, but this new look at Berlin suggests Hangar 13 had created a sizeable portion of the project before it got eventually canned.

In any case, the studio is now working on the upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition remake, which has recreated 2K Czech's 2002 cult classic from the ground up for current generation hardware, and is out this August as part of the Mafia: Trilogy collection.

