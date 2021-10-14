M. Night Shyamalan's next movie gets a title and new release date

M. Night Shyamalan's next movie has a title and a new release date.

The film will be called Knock at the Cabin, and will be released by Universal Pictures on February 3, 2023 (H/T Deadline). The film was previously set for release on February 17, 2023.

Shyamalan posted a short video to Twitter with the release date, as well as the sound of knocking – which was then retweeted by Universal with the title announcement. Check it out below.

Knock At The Cabin. 2.3.23 https://t.co/llM7kv8w68October 14, 2021 See more

The director has teased the movie on Twitter before, posting a picture of a folder with the caption "The next one. On third draft. Super tight. Under a 100 pages."

The next one. On third draft. Super tight. Under a 100 pages. pic.twitter.com/gMjqH0nbApAugust 30, 2021 See more

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be a thriller, but nothing is known about the plot just yet. Shyamalan is famous for his twists, though, so whatever is coming in Knock at the Cabin, it's safe to say we should expect the unexpected.

Old, Shyamalan's most recent release, has crossed $90 million at the worldwide box office. The film sees a group of vacationers travel to a beach, which mysteriously begins to age them at a rapid pace. Before that, the director released Glass, the follow-up to Split and Unbreakable, which starred Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, and James McAvoy.

Shyamalan also executive produces the Apple TV Plus drama Servant, for which he has directed four episodes. The series sees a couple dealing with an awful tragedy, while a stranger entering their home brings strange happenings.

While you wait for Knock at the Cabin to arrive, check out our guide to the best Netflix movies streaming now to fill out your watchlist.