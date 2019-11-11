Luigi's Mansion 3 Golden Ghosts: How to find all the special ghosts and earn all the money

There's a number of Luigi's Mansion 3 Golden Ghosts to find in the game, and each one you capture rewards you with a bunch of money you can spend however you wish. These Golden Ghosts don't have any special abilities or weapons they use against you in Luigi's Mansion 3, but they do fly across the screen quickly making them harder to capture. You'll want to have your flashlight ready when you find one, stun it when it flies past, and then slam it multiple times. Here are some of the Luigi's Mansion 3 Golden Ghosts and how to capture them.

Luigi's Mansion 3 tips | Luigi's Mansion 3 walkthrough | Luigi's Mansion 3 gems | Luigi's Mansion 3 Boos

Golden Secrets

You can find golden ghosts hidden under carpets, in chests, in cracks in the wall and so many other places.

When you find one the lights in the room will dim and it'll start laughing like the rich idiot it is. It'll speed from one side of the room to the other, occasionally attacking you. They don't have a ton of health, so it should be easy to take out. As you capture them via vacuum or slam money will spew out. Make sure to collect it before it despawns.

Golden Ghost Locations

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Here are a few areas I've found golden ghosts in, although I'm not sure if they are randomly spawned. Your results may vary.

Basement Corner new E. Gadd's Lab

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Tucked in the far right corner of the room with E. Gadd's lab is a hidden car. Use your Dark Light to reveal it and then interact with it. A golden ghost will pop out, use your light and Poltergust to capture it.

Basement

(Image credit: Nintendo)

On the same floor, there is a trash can directly in front of the entrance near the back wall (it looks like a garage door). Interact with it and a golden ghost should pop out.

3rd Floor Coffee Shop

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You'll find this guy hiding in the fridge in the little coffee shop located between the two stores on the second level. Go up the escalator, turn into Gooigi and slide through the security bars. Header over to the fridge, open it up, try and clean it and should pop out.

4th Floor Room at Side of Stage

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Pull the Tuxedos in the corner of the pianist room and a golden ghost will pop out.

6h Floor Room Leading into Arena

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This one is pretty hard to miss when you're playing through for the first time. In one of the rooms leading up to the arena where you fight a knight ghost, there will be a barrel next to a chest. Slam it and a golden ghost will pop out.

7th Floor Upper Garden

(Image credit: Nintendo )

The rooms are the garden floor are filled with stuff, like couches, dressers, and bed frames you can break apart. Check for a golden ghost in the room with the hammock and one should pop out of an item nearby.

10th Floor Trap Room Exit

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Once you complete the poison puzzle on the desert-themed 10th floor you'll find an oddly shaped block in one of the vases laying on the ground. Break all of them open with the plunger just in case. Walk back out to the entryway and shoot it up into the oddly shaped hole. The wall will open up where both a gem and a sarcophagus with a golden ghost inside can be found.

10th Floor Room Buried with Sand

(Image credit: Nintendo)

In the front corner to your right when you first enter the big room there will be a lamp. Grab that lamp with the vacuum and a ton of goodies will come out of it, including a golden ghost. Make sure to clean up a bunch of sand first.

11th Floor Saw Box

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Use your Poltergust to push and pull the saw as it tears through the box. A golden ghost will pop out.

12th Floor Pirate Ship

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Empty list

Empty list

A golden ghost will be hidden in the crates on the end of the ship, up the ladder. You can reach it after you beat the boss on the Spectral Catch floor.

13th Floor Water Fountain

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Use your light to flash both the water fountain and the stereo at the same time and two golden ghosts, plus a gem ghost, will pop out.

15th Floor Cookbook

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Head all the way to the power switch in the library puzzle of the final floor and turn left once you are next to it. You'll see a big book on a pedestal, turn its pages with your vacuum and a golden ghost will pop out.