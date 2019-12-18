Luigi's Mansion 3 tips: 6 things to know before you go ghost hunting

If you're looking for Luigi's Mansion 3 tips then we've got all the pointers you need to help you bust those ghosts and bring Luigi's family home safe. Luigi's Mansion 3 is packed full of secrets with hidden gems, Boos, special gold spouting ghosts, and a ton of wonderful levels to explore. There's a lot to learn and plenty to miss so check out our Luigi's Mansion 3 tips to help you explore the tower of terror safely.

1. Clean Absolutely Everything

Outside of being full of the undead this haunted hotel is absolutely filthy, who is going to get all this dust and mold out of the way? Luigi, that's who. It also helps that cleaning (which is just vacuuming everything in sight) is a great way to uncover secrets, find more money, sniff out gems, and discover plenty of fun little Easter eggs and gags.

For example, if you see anything on a wall, poster or painting, trying testing the old vacuum cleaner on it. It might not be important, but chances are it could be hiding something that you want. Get cleaning! After all, I'm not paying you to run around having fun!

2. Spend that Change

For some odd and otherworldly reason ghosts in this hotel are just teeming with cash. It literally flies out of their transparent bodies! You'll rack up a lot of coins, gold bars, dollar bills, and pearls over the course of the game. These can be used in the mad scientist Professor E. Gadd's shop to get items that help you come back to life after death and find secret items.

Any items that help you locate gems, for example, are incredibly helpful as gems can be tough to find in some levels. This purchasable perk will highlight gems for you, making them easier to track down. Although they are somewhat pricey and you need to purchase one for every gem.

3. Don't Slam Ghosts Right Away

Luigi's Mansion 3 gives green Mario the ability to grab ghosts and slam them into the ground, greatly reducing their health points. If you're facing off against a particularly tank-ish ghoul then you won't want to slam their scary presence into the ground immediately.

If you use the vacuum on the first, even past the point where you are able to slam them, then you'll widdle their health down more. Slamming them knocks their health points down a big chunk before letting the ghost escape your suction. So wearing them down a little more beforehand makes every fight go by a bit faster.

4. Take your Terrifying Time

The levels spread out throughout the hotel are varied and exciting, making the reveal of each one something to look forward to. It's easy to jump the gun and rush from one level to the next. Instead of going at breakneck speed, take your time and explore every corner of each level.

It can be difficult to go back and explore previously levels after the fact, sometimes it's worth it to spend a few extra minutes finding gems, Boos, and all that good stuff before moving on up in the hotel.

5. Take Plentiful Screenshots

Luigi's latest adventure is full of jokes, memes, and little goofs that are perfect for sharing. Have that snapshot finger ready for cutscenes, Easter eggs, and little bits of dialogue that Nintendo is known for, it'll be worth it. I've been playing through the game for a few weeks and I already know a few moments will spread through social media like wildfire.

6. Ask E. Gadd

Just like Luigi's second haunted adventure on the Nintendo DS, Dark Moon, Professor E. Gadd will not shut up. He's still messaging you a lot, especially during the early hours of the game. But he can be helpful too. If you get stuck, pop into the menu and select the option to talk to the Professor. He might have a tip to help you out. Plus he's lonely, so throw him a bone!