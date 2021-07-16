Loki finale almost included a Miss Minutes fight scene, director reveals

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the Loki finale! Turn back now if you haven't seen the final episode on Disney Plus!

The Loki finale almost included a Miss Minutes fight scene, director Kate Herron has revealed.

"It was fun that you got a sense of there's something a bit more sinister going on here with her," Herron told Marvel.com. "We always had a version where [Loki and Sylvie] kept meeting her at the Citadel. At one point, we had a fight scene with Miss Minutes in the Citadel; we had all kinds of stuff [for her]."

Herron says Miss Minutes became "that devil on the shoulder and trying to tempt both Loki and Sylvie." She offered them everything they could possibly want, and the chance to live their lives free of TVA interference. Naturally, neither trickster was happy with the offer and continued on to meet He Who Remains. Jonathan Majors' character probably isn't Kang the Conqueror here, though, but is likely instead Immortus. Considering Miss Minutes popped up in the Citadel, she probably knew the Time Keepers were fakes all along – making her a lot more ominous than she first appeared.

"It was so fun, because I didn't know we were going to go there," Tara Strong, who voices the animated clock, said. "So initially, [the character is] exposition. It's explaining what happens to you with a little bit of attitude and this little cutesy stuff, even though there's very dire things happening. And then you see that she actually does have a horse in this race, you see that she actually may be sentient, may care about what's happening. She becomes angry, feels real human emotion, and then you start to wonder, 'Oh my god, who is she? And how does she have access? How is she there at the end? How does she relate to the Time Keepers?'"

She added that Miss Minutes has a "protective" relationship to Majors' character with an "important" role in guarding the universe, and said: "It was so much fun to play her angry after starting at this place of very cute and cautious of how much you know about her, to finally let her emotions really come out and be furious that Loki's messed up the timeline so much, and she's so angry about it. It's just fun to unleash and play her to this next level in this maximum capacity."

We might find out more about the mysterious Miss Minutes in Loki season 2, which was officially confirmed in the finale's mid-credits scene. There's no release date for the second installment just yet, but Tom Hiddleston's Loki is reportedly going to feature in Doctor Strange 2, which is arriving this March 25, 2022.

