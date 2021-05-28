Little Nightmares is free for keeps on Steam, but not for long

Indie horror darling Little Nightmares is currently free to download for keeps over on Steam.

Normally priced at $30, Little Nightmares is absolutely worth checking out for horror fans even without any discounts, but now you've got nothing to lose by giving it a try. Just keep in mind that the deal's only good until Sunday, May 30 at 10am PT / 1pm ET, so don't delay. In fact, it's probably best to just go ahead and download it now before the cat breaks something and you forget, and then sure enough it's Monday and you're sad because you didn't get a good game for free.

Little Nightmares launched back in 2017 to largely positive reviews, with our own 4/5 review likening it to "Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away, if Spirited Away was grotesque and horrifying." And if that's not enough to convince you to try it, there's also a sequel that launched this year, and we very much enjoyed that as well.

You play as Six, a little girl trapped in a prison inhabited by all sorts of truly terrible humanoids trying to gobble you up. To make matters worse, every room you enter turns out to be a cryptic puzzle you need to solve before you can leave and progress through the story. Speaking of which, Little Nightmare's story is... something else. You might not know exactly what's going on even at the end, but rest assured you'll never be bored.

