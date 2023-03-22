Little Nightmares developer shares a look at its next game, and ooh it's eerie

Little Nightmares developer Tarsier Studios has teased fans with another small glimpse of its upcoming game.

On March 22, Tarsier shared from its Twitter account a very eerie-looking screenshot that in all honestly, doesn't look like very much. The gloomy scene is hard to make out, but it's easily recognizable as a game from the Little Nightmares studio.

If you zoom in on the bottom of the image, it does look as though a group of beings is sitting around some kind of light source perhaps in a row boat and surrounded by towering cliffs, but that's all I can see.

New world. Emphasis on new. pic.twitter.com/mfEiFetxsfMarch 22, 2023 See more

Unfortunately for those who would love to see another Little Nightmares title (myself included), Tarsier hasn't left room for any speculation as the image is captioned with: "New world. Emphasis on new." If this wasn't clear enough, the developer also replied (opens in new tab) to a fan who stated that the image was a hint towards Little Nightmares 3 with: "Nope. It’s our NEW IP."

This isn't the first time Tarsier has teased its upcoming project, just under a year ago we got a super spooky teaser trailer from the studio with the caption: "We've been busy." Unfortunately for those looking forward to being scared silly again (I'm still recovering from the mannequins in Little Nightmares 2), this is all we've seen of the upcoming game. Here's hoping this latest sneak peek will lead to more information soon.

The last thing we got for the Little Nightmares series was Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition which was released for PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021. There's been a lot of theories about whether we'll get some Little Nightmares 2 DLC - just like the first game did with the Secrets of the Maw expansion - but so far, Tarsier hasn't given us any hints that this will be the case.

The studio did reveal via some job listings that it was working on "two new games" though, so maybe the Little Nightmares 3 dream isn't dead yet?