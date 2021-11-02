Little Nightmares could get PS5 and Xbox Series X versions according to rating

The original Little Nightmares has been rated for release on new-gen consoles in Europe.

As first spotted just yesterday on November 1 via Gematsu on Twitter, the first Little Nightmares game has been rated for launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. This rating comes by the way of the European-based PEGI ratings board, who rate all games for launch throughout the U.K. and mainland Europe.

PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the original Little Nightmares were rated today in Europe. pic.twitter.com/NHW5K3ZwtRNovember 1, 2021 See more

Little Nightmares first launched all the way back in 2017, arriving on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and eventually coming to Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia in the years following. It stars a small, mysterious child skulking through dense and dark 2.5D levels and environments, evading monstrous pursuers as she goes.

It was a brilliant horror game, and Little Nightmares 2 launched earlier this year in 2021, continuing the story of the child, but adding in a brand new protagonist. Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition would release in the months following, adding in 4K output and 60 frames per second options, which is perhaps what this re-release of the original Little Nightmares across new-gen consoles could achieve.

Elsewhere though, developer Tarsier is hard at work on two new projects after Little Nightmares 2. A job listing inadvertently revealed the two new games in development at the independent studio, but didn't give away any details on what either project could potentially be. Is there a chance we could see the return of Mono or Six in a new Little Nightmares further down the line?

Check out our original Little Nightmares 2 review to see why we reckon it's one of the best new horror ventures of the past few years.