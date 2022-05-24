Little Nightmares studio teases something new and just as creepy

Little Nightmares developer Tarsier Studios has published an ominous video to their Twitter account, teasing the release of something new.

Shared on May 24, the studio published a tweet with the caption: "We’ve been busy." Along with a vague video containing several unrecognizable images. The video is only six seconds long (a coincidence?) and contains what looks like an old decrepit building, a car driving along an empty highway, and several goblin-looking legs and a pair of hands sitting on top of the previously mentioned building.

See what you can make out from the mysterious video below.

We’ve been busy. pic.twitter.com/Geb4jk0ChnMay 24, 2022 See more

Of course, we’re all hoping that it could be some kind of Little Nightmares follow up, either in the form of some Little Nightmares 2 DLC, or maybe even Little Nightmares 3. But unfortunately for die-hard Six and Mono fans, it may actually be something completely new. This is due to the fact that it was previously reported that Tarsier was shifting to new IP after the release of Little Nightmares 2.

Don’t hang up your little yellow raincoats just yet though, as there have also been hints about more Little Nightmares content ever since the release of Little Nightmares 2 back in February 2021. First of all, there was the fan that discovered potential DLC integration in the Little Nightmares 2 menu . Although a very small hint, we wouldn’t be too surprised if the sequel did get some additional content as the first game in the series did, in the form of the Secrets of the Maw DLC.

It was also revealed shortly after this that Tarsier was working on "two new games" via a number of job listings at the studio. These two games were, and still mostly are, a mystery but one of the job listings did ask for "an art director with a strong portfolio and passion for creating games within the visual style of Little Nightmares."

This doesn’t confirm that we’re getting a new Little Nightmares game but if anything, it kind of confirms that we may at least be getting another game similar to the horror-puzzle platformer, which is also great news.