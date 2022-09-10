Little Nightmares is coming to iOS and Android later this year

Bandai Namco has confirmed that Tarsier Studios' gloriously grim horror, Little Nightmares, is coming to Android and iOS.

Now five years old, platformer Little Nightmares has already had a sequel, but this marks the first time the game will get a playable mobile version.

Though a firm release date has yet to be confirmed, publisher Bandai Namco says it'll be out in "winter" – or Q4 for our friends in the southern hemisphere – this year.

"This winter, carry your nightmares in your pocket. The critically acclaimed Little Nightmares is coming to Android and iOS for mobile users to enjoy," Bandai Namco teases. "There's never been a better excuse to have a bad dream. See you soon."

I'm still a little bit in love with the world of Little Nightmares. In my feature, Watch your Six: Why the Little Nightmares 2 ending isn't quite what you think it is (opens in new tab), I wrote: "The Pale City, true to its name, is a world devoid of both colour and kindness. It's horribly dark here; dark, dank, and desperate. Everything looms large – not just the buildings and doorways but the furniture, too, as though you've accidentally slipped inside a hall of mirrors at the funfair.

"You can't shake the certainty that this is a world that doesn't care if you kill or be killed as long as someone's blood is spilt."

While right now it's unclear if we'll ever see a third instalment of the unsettling horror series (opens in new tab), there are simply too many of us with Six's insatiable hunger for more Little Nightmares to let the story die just yet. And back in May, Little Nightmares developer Tarsier Studios posted an ominous video to their Twitter account, teasing the release of something new (opens in new tab).

It also looks like Tarsier is working on "two new games" (opens in new tab), too. A number of job listings popped up at the studio and whilst the games remain unannounced, the job listings did ask for "an art director with a strong portfolio and passion for creating games within the visual style of Little Nightmares".