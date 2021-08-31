Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition analysis discovers which graphics mode is best

A Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition technical analysis has discovered that out of the game’s two modes, performance mode is the best way to play the game.

Announced last week, Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition , a free PS5 and Xbox Series X /S upgrade of the base game that was released earlier this year, is now available to those who already own the game. The new version of the game features two different graphics modes which players can toggle in the main menu: Beauty Mode and Performance Mode.

In the latest Digital Foundry video, they explain why performance mode makes sense for players: "The easy choice is the performance mode, no question... you will see Beauty Mode has a sharper picture but in motion, as you play, I don’t think it's worth that trade in the end result.”

As you can guess, Beauty Mode is the prettier of the two running at a native 4K resolution, however, it is restricted to 30FPS. The Performance Mode puts the next-gen consoles to the test by boosting the frame rate to 60FPS, whilst also using dynamic resolution for an output of up to 4K. Both modes also benefit from a range of other next-gen bonuses such as raytracing, improved volumetric shadows, interactive particles, and immersive audio.

Little Nightmares 2: Enhanced Edition is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S . The original Little Nightmares 2 is also available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.