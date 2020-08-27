Little Nightmares 2 gets new gameplay trailer and February release date

Bandai Namco has revealed a new gameplay trailer for Little Nightmares 2 at Gamescom 2020, as well as a February 11 release date. Check out everything new that's coming to haunt you in Little Nightmares 2 up top.

The sequel to the 2017 horror platformer Little Nightmares was announced at last year's Gamescom event, and we haven't heard much from developer Tarsier Studios since. Thankfully, it seems development is moving along at a brisk pace, as we're only a few months away from launch.

The new gameplay trailer gives us an idea of some of the nightmares that you'll encounter in Little Nightmares 2, and indeed, it's the sort of material your mind can only cook up in the middle of a deep sleep. All manner of traps stand in your way to reaching the Black Tower, not to mention giant dolls, severed hands, and a terrifying Slenderman-type figure stalking you as you play the game. Little Nightmares 2 is truly the stuff of nightmares.

The sequel also introduces a new playable character, Mono, a boy concealing his face with a brown paper bag and "trapped in a world distorted by the humming transmission of a distant Signal Tower." The gameplay shows you working alongside Six, the protagonist from the first game, but Bandai Namco has previously confirmed that she's only a computer-controlled character, so it sounds like Little Nightmares 2 is a solo romp just like the first game.

