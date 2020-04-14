John Wick, La La Land and more are streaming for free from this Friday on YouTube

In an industry that’s rapidly turning to early digital releases, there’s still nothing better than free. The likes of John Wick, La La Land, and Dirty Dancing will be available to stream on YouTube in a weekly event put on by Lionsgate and hosted by Jamie Lee Curtis – all for nothing.

Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies (via THR) may not replicate the moviegoing experience entirely – for a similar effect, though, we recommend scattering day-old popcorn on the floor and giving your phone a much-needed break – but it’s set to be a fun fan screening that hopefully helps you re-connect with some bonafide classics.

Starting this Friday, April 17, you’ll be able to watch a handful of movies on both the Lionsgate YouTube page as well as Fandango’s Movieclips channel. The schedule is as follows:

April 17 – The Hunger Games

April 24 – Dirty Dancing

May 1 – La La Land

May 8 – John Wick

So, if you fancy watching Keanu kill it, or watching Dirty Dancing for, roughly, the 876th time, you’re in luck.

The livestreams are all in aid of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation which aims to support those in the movie industry, an especially important cause in today’s current climate.

If you’re looking for more entertainment for nada, it’s well worth seeking out the library of Apple TV content now available at no extra cost, while composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has also been putting his musicals on YouTube every week.