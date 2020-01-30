Life-size Baby Yoda replica opens for pre-order, immediately crashes website

Specialty manufacturer of pop-culture collectibles Sideshow has unveiled a frighteningly life-like Baby Yoda figurine for pre-order , and naturally their website immediately crashed following the announcement (via Collider EIC Steven Weintraub ). Thankfully, the website seems to be in proper working order at the time of this writing, but there's no telling how long pre-orders will last before selling out.

So, this little bogwing is what all the fuss was about? No tracking fobs for this asset, just Pre-Order The Child Life-Size Figure today!https://t.co/sShJDhoKs3#SideshowCollectibles #TheMandalorian #StarWars #TheChild #ThisIsTheWay #TheForce @starwars @themandalorian pic.twitter.com/LCi8vn82FpJanuary 30, 2020

The 1:1 scale figurine measures 16.5" tall and stands on a small black base. But more impressive is the craftsmanship - although we can only see a prototype for the moment, everything from the wisps of white hair on its head to its little pointed fingernails is absolutely spot-on. If you've dreamed of cradling your very own Baby Yoda since the adorable bastard first appeared in The Mandalorian's premiere, this might be the closest you'll come.

"Inspired by its unique onscreen appearance, this mixed media statue features a tan fabric coat swaddling The Child as it gazes up with charming wide eyes, hiding the silver shift knob from the Razor Crest™ in its right hand," reads the official description.

Sideshow's Baby Yoda costs $350, and before you ask, there are payment plans. Pre-orders are currently available for an expected delivery window between August and October of this year. The product is a collaboration between Sideshow, who handled design and development, and Legacy Effects, who did the molding, sculpting, painting, etc.

Alternatively, if you prefer a more abstract, cuddly collectible, watch out for Baby Yoda in Build-a-Bear locations in the next few months.