Leonardo DiCaprio shares first look at Killers of the Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio has shared the first official look at Killers of the Flower Moon, the next movie from Martin Scorsese. Filming started last month in Oklahoma.

The new still from the movie shows Scorsese and co-star Lily Gladstone as husband and wife Ernest and Mollie Burkhart sitting at a dining table – DiCaprio looks stressed and a little dishevelled.

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, the movie is set in '20s Oklahoma and follows the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Gladstone's character is an Osage, while DiCaprio is the nephew of a powerful local rancher played by Robert De Niro. Jesse Plemons is playing Tom White, the FBI agent in charge of investigating the murders.

Killers of the Flower Moon is an Apple Original movie, joining the streamer's increased output with the likes of Ridley Scott's upcoming Napoleon Bonaparte biopic , Kitbag, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Previous movies released by Apple TV Plus include the Tom Hanks-led war drama Greyhound and Sofia Coppola's On the Rocks starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones.

This is Scorsese's first time in the director's chair since 2019's The Irishman for Netflix and shows a continued partnership between Scorsese and major streaming platforms. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Eric Roth, who has penned movies including Forrest Gump, T he Curious Case of Benjamin Button , and A Star is Born , wrote the script.