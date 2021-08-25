Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets a release window and new trailer

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga just got a brand new release window and trailer at Gamescom's Opening Night Live 2021 presentation.

As revealed earlier today at the showcase hosted as ever by presenter Geoff Keighley, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will now be with us in spring 2022 - it's still not quite a specific release date, but at least it's something to look forward to. The trailer largely focuses on the new trilogy while teasing locations and characters from all across the 9 main films.

The new showing from Warner Bros.' action game at Gamescom 2021 shouldn't come as a massive surprise. Just earlier this week, Keighley himself confirmed that Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga would be present at the forthcoming event in some capacity.

This is actually the first major public showcase of the new Lego game since August 2020. Back then, a gameplay reveal trailer announced the transformation of the sequel trilogy into Lego form, and although an October 2020 release date was subsequently announced, The Skywalker Saga was then delayed indefinitely, missing a Spring 2021 launch window and slipping further into the year.

Now though, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is back with a bang, and there's well over 300 Lego characters to play as in blocky form, including Babu Frik. We'll be looking forward to The Skywalker Saga's launch next year, when you can play through the Star Wars movies in any order you want.

